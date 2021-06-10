Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.