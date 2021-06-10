Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,374 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $236.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

