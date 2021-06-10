Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

