Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.