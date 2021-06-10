Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.
ACEL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 231,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
