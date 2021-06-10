Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 231,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.