Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $2.30 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00111023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00863151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047490 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

