ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post sales of $51.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 over the last three months. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $21,019,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

