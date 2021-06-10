Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,840,565 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The stock has a market cap of £26.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80.

In related news, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

