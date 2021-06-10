Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,544 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

