Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.91. 25,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 978,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $56,448.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,122 shares of company stock worth $5,158,544 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.