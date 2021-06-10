Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $190.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

