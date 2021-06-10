Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 216.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $147.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

