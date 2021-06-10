Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

