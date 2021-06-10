Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ENV stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

