Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,623,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

