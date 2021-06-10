Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,088,609. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

