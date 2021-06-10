Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4,411.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.