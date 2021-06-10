Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.82% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCY shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

