Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

