Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 278.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,465 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,984,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

