Advisory Research Inc. Sells 17,685 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

