Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

