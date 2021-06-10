Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,838,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,398,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last 90 days.

NYSE A opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

