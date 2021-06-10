Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,751 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

