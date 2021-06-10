Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638,719 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHE opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

