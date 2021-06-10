Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

