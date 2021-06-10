Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Granite Construction worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.