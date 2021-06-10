Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

