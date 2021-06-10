Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,136 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

