Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.86% of Air Lease worth $103,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after buying an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

