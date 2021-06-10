Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

