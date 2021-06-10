Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $9,583,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

