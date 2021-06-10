Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,925,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

