Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 390,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,442. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

