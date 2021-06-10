Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.83

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.75, with a volume of 1311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

