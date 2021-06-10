Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $127.34 million and $13.44 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

