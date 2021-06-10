Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 504 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Editas Medicine worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,452,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

EDIT stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

