Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 570 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 400.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

