Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.17 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $792,200 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

