Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,100 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,560 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Altair Engineering by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,145 shares of company stock worth $31,511,043. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

