Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,705 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

