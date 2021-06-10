Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,930 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

