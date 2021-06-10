Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

NYSE:MHK traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,768. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.