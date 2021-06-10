Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,433. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

