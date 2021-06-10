Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.85. 13,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

