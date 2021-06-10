Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 88.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,757. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22. Elastic has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

