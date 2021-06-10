Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.85. 33,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.