Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,505.84. 51,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,336.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

