Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $20.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,512.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,505.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,336.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

