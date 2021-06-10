Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,519.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,519.00 and last traded at $2,517.98, with a volume of 8676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,491.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,336.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

